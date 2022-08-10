There are a lot of gadgets under Rs 10,000 that you can buy. We have listed products at different price ranges to make it easier for you to buy a device as per your budget.

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special : Gadgets To Gift Under Rs 10,000

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and you must be looking for some special gift for your Brother or sister. But, don’t you think you can buy them a smart gadget which could be really great and helpful as well? There are a lot of gadgets under Rs 10,000 that you can buy. We have listed products at different price ranges to make it easier for you to buy a device as per your budget.

1. HomePod Mini HomePod Mini is a good tech gift for siblings. Available at Rs 8,490 on Flipkart, the Apple smart speaker can be used to send voice commands, listen to podcasts, check weather and do a lot more.

2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 One can also gift neckband-style earphones. If your budget is under Rs 2,000, then you can consider buying the OnePlus Bullets wireless Z2 earphones. It is priced at Rs 1,799. The earphones are pretty comfortable and can be worn the whole day. It is capable of offering a good enough sound quality experience, considering the price you are paying for. The audio product has a splash and sweat-resistant design.

3. Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones are priced at Rs 7,490 on Amazon. These headphones come with a battery back up of 30-hours and support active noise cancellation. As claimed by the company, “The noise-cancelling headphones are built to deliver exceptional wireless sound along with deep dynamic bass and effortless Amazon Alexa interaction.”

4. Jabra Elite 4 Active comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), HearThrough and 4-microphones for great call and music. They also come with IP57 rated waterproof and sweatproof protection for gym workouts and outdoor activities. They are selling at Rs 5,999.

5. Mi Watch Revolve Active is an affordable smartwatch Priced at Rs 9,999. It features a 1.53-inch AMOLED display. In terms of features, it comes with SpO2 tracking, heart rate tracking and sleep tracking. It even comes with support for Alexa voice assistant so that users can give voice commands. It can be a good Rakshabandhan gift.