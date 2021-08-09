comscore Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch – When Art meets Tech! | BGR India

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: August 9, 2021 2:42 PM IST

Welcome to our brand new series called TechBytes where we will conduct interviews with prominent figures from the world of Tech! Today, we sat down to chat with the Artists from Rado; Jiten Thukral & Sumir Tagra. As part of the conversation, we talked about the recently launched, Over the Abyss: RADO’s newest addition to the True Square Collection. They also shared some details about the challenges faced to design this masterpiece. We also ended up talking about future projects that they’ll be coming up with. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

