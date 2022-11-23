the technology will provide an automatic offside alert to the Video Assistant Referee every time the ball is played to a player in an offside position.

Technology Fifa Stadium in Qatar 2022

1. Advanced stadium cooling technology

Qatar World Cup 2022 would feature advanced cooling technology to keep the atmosphere inside the stadium cool.

 An energy centre near the stadium would push chilled water in a pipeline connected to the venue, which would be converted into the cold air and pushed onto the field of play

2. Semi-automated offside technology

 With the help of 12 tracking cameras, the technology will provide an automatic offside alert to the Video Assistant Referee every time the ball is played to a player in an offside position.

 This will reduce the dependence on protracted VAR replays to determine whether a player is offside or not.

3. FIFA Player app

 The app will give players performance metrics and analysis, physical performance metrics, and enhanced football intelligence metrics

 App is developed by FIFA in collaboration with FIFPRO will be used for the first time in Qatar 2022.

4. AI Rihla: The official world cup ball

 The football is developed by Adidas has a sensor inside the ball that can detect peak game speeds.

 FIFA has claimed that the ball travels faster in flight than any ball in the tournament’s History

5. Assistive technology for visually-impaired fans

 FIFA has employed Bonocle and Feelix for visually impaired football fans.

 Bonocle would help individuals with visual impairments to enjoy and experience the World Cup like everyone else.

 Feelix would use tactile palm communicators to transmit braille-like messages to visually impaired fans during the matches.