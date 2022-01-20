This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

We got a chance to speak to Kshatriyan and enquire about his and Ramaswamy's upcoming metaverse wedding, watch the video to know what he had to say.

Tech companies like Meta, Microsoft and more are investing heavily into developing the metaverse. For the uninitiated, the metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds, which can be accessed via the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets. With such a major push from tech giants, metaverse has already started seeing rapid adoption. We recently got to see the Metaverse’s first wedding between Traci and Dave Gagnon. Next month Dinesh Kshatriyan and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will tie the knot and also become India’s first couple to get married in the metaverse. We got a chance to speak to Kshatriyan and enquire about his and Ramaswamy’s upcoming metaverse wedding, watch the video to know what he had to say.