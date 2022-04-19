Sometimes, the overuse of smartphones may lead overheating which can become really dangerous and can blast your phone as well. Watch video to know how to stop overheating of your smartphone.

How to stop your phone from overheating: Smartphones have become an integral part of our life. These days it has almost become impossible to live without your phones. Be it calling, sending work related mails, watching your favorite films or just playing games, we depend on mobile phones for each and every little thing. But sometimes, the overuse of smartphones may lead overheating which can become really dangerous and can blast your phone as well. Checkout this video where we have listed down few amazing tips and tricks that will help you fix the overheating issue in your smartphone.