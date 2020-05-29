comscore Features Video | Latest update Features, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Tips on how to buy camera body

This video explains all one needs to know about buying a DSLR or other cameras based on their needs and uses.

Bodhisatwa Ray   |    Published: May 29, 2020 9:38 PM IST

Buying DSLRs or cameras is a very personal and intimate experience. People end up using cameras unlike any other appliances at home. And based on the different kinds of photography a person wants to indulge in, their need for cameras might vary. In this new episode with professional photographer Ashish Bharti, who shares his work on SnapoHolic, viewers will get to know what all you need to consider when buying a DSLR and what characteristics one should look at. In his interaction with host Pankaj Nath, Ashish Bharti also explains the difference between mirrorless and DSLR cameras. Watch the video to know more about different types of cameras.

