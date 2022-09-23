comscore Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15 000 Watch video

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Check the list of the best 5G mobile phones under ₹15000 in India.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 23, 2022 5:45 PM IST

5G mobile network is popular for faster download speeds, higher bandwidth, and low latency, it eases usability and also comes with improvements over its predecessor. Owning a 5G phone won’t cost you a fortune in today’s time, there are popular mobile phone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Motorola, Xiaomi, etc that release 5G phones under 15000 with trendy specs and features that you can choose accordingly. Check the list of the best 5G mobile phones under ₹15000 in India.

