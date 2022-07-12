From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

From Samsung to realme, from poco to iQOO, In this video we will show you top 5 5G ready smartphones that you can buy just under Rs15000

Are you looking for a 5G Smartphone and have a budget of 15,000 in mind well let me tell you that the market is filled with 5G ready phones under the price bracket of 15,000. Since 5G is also rolling out in India very soon, brands like Samsung, realme, poco and many others are all set with their 5G smartphones in India.

Lets check out the list here;

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is the brand new phone which comes with the 5G network. This budget smartphone is available in 2 storage variants 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and 6GB +128GB which is priced at Rs 15,999. Well let me tell you the phone comes with some good specs like you get 6.6 inch display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Soc as its processor and you get 5000mAh battery and for your photography you get 50 MP triple camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Another one is from realme which is also a future ready smartphone offering you even more better specifications and features like mediatek dimensity 700 5G processor, 48MP primary camera which is a good camera. Well the phone is available in 2 storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at 14,999 and 6GB+128GB which is priced at 16,999. And the phone comes with 6.5 inch screen with 90HZ of display with 5000mah battery support.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco is one of the best phones under 15,000 so far comes in 3 storage variants like 4GB+64GB available at rs 15,049, 6GB+128GB priced at 17,000 and 8GB+ 128GB available at 19,000rs. Talking about the phones features, you get 6.6 inch full HD+ Display. With 5000mah battery in the camera department you get 50MP Dual camera setup. And talking about the processor you get mediatek dimensity 810 as the processor.

iQOO Z6 5G

Priced at 14,999 iQOO Z6 5G comes with 6.58 inch IPS LCD Display with 120HZ Refresh rate the phone offers 50MP triple camera setup along with 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Talking about the processor, the phone comes with octacore snapdragon 695 processor.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in two variants 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 11,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 13,999. For the price segment, the phone offers impressive specifications, including 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support