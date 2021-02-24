Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with Exynos 9865 SoC, a huge 7,000mAh battery, quad rear cameras and more. But, if you want something else for the same price, here's a look at its alternatives.

Samsung recently launched a new mid-range smartphone the Samsung Galaxy F62 in the Indian market. The smartphone is going to take on the likes of smartphones in the range between Rs 20,000 and 30,000.

We recently unboxed the device on our channel and shared our first impressions of the same, we are currently working on the review but before the review, I thought I would give you a brief idea of where it stands among other smartphones in the Indian smartphone market. So let’s check out the top five alternate days of Samsung Galaxy F62.