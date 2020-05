Check out these five unique launchers that you should try right now on your Android smartphone.

Android launchers are great tools to not only transform the look and feel of your existing smartphone but also add a bit of flair and new features to it. From light and minimal ones to those which are feature-packed to the brim, Android launchers quite literally, come in all shapes and sizes. We have picked the five most unique launchers unlike any other for you to try out. Check them out here!