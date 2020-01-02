Apple released Apple Arcade subscription this year which promised new games every week without any interruption of ads.
In India, Apple charges Rs 99 per month for the subscription and honestly we find it’s worth the price you pay.
If you are into gaming on smartphones, we would highly recommend you to try out the free trial. Here are the top 5 games to try out on Apple Arcade
Top 5 Apple Arcade Games
If you have an iPhone and you are into gaming, here are top 5 games to try on Apple Arcade.
Apple released Apple Arcade subscription this year which promised new games every week without any interruption of ads.