The laptops you see on top were most recently added to the laptop database, and have the highest price (with an upper limit of Rs. 50,000), while the models you see at the bottom of the list are the earliest added, with the lowest price (with a lower limit of Rs. 40,000).

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000: Are you looking for the best laptops under Rs. 50,000, this list can help you out. This video shows you the latest laptops available at a price less than Rs. 50,000 in India. The laptops you see on top were most recently added to the laptop database, and have the highest price (with an upper limit of Rs. 50,000), while the models you see at the bottom of the list are the earliest added, with the lowest price (with a lower limit of Rs. 40,000). Currently in stock laptops are given priority over those that are currently out of stock.