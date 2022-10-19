Let's take a closer look at some of the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be rolled out soon. These features are currently in development.

WhatsApp is all set to release a bunch of new updates to enhance its users experience on the platform. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on the WhatsApp Premium feature for WhatsApp business users to offer premium features on select plans. Let’s take a closer look at some of the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be rolled out soon. These features are currently in development. 1. Document sharing with caption WhatsApp allows its users to send photos, videos and GIFs with captions. But soon the platform will roll out a new update allowing users to send their documents with captions. The feature will also help users to search for any documents received or sent in the chat using the search option. The feature is currently under development and will soon be released for beta testing. 2. Screenshot blocking for View once media WhatsApp is finally rolling out the much-needed feature for users. Looking at security and to enhance user privacy, the platform will now restrict users from taking screenshots of all media “View Once” photos and videos. The feature is currently available to some android beta testers and is expected to roll out soon for all. 3. Edit messages after sending WhatsApp will now allow its users to edit their messages after sending them within a timeframe. According to a report by WabetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature similar to Twitter which will make it possible for users to edit messages within 15 minutes