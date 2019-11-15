Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Smartphone maker Motorola just revealed its much anticipated foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr on the global stage. The new Moto Razr is a re-imagination of the classic Moto Razr from 2005 with a modern twist. The new smartphone will go on sale in January 2020. Motorola India has also posted a number of teasers regarding the smartphone. This also likely hints at an impending India launch. The new device features a foldable display with interesting sliding plate technology to keep things rigid and somewhat sturdy. Here are the top 5 features of the new Moto Razr that you should check out.