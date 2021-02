Top 5 games to play on your smartphones that won't take more than 50MB of your storage. Check out the list of games here.

Today at BGR, we will share Top 5 games that you can play on your smartphones that won’t take more than 50MB of your storage. Additionally, these are also offline games so you need not worry about internet connection to play these games. Watch our full video to know the full list of the lightweight android games that you should try this month.