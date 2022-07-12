comscore Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more | BGR India

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

From OnePlus to iQOO we have a list of top 5 Gaming smartphones that you can buy under 30,000 and these phones come with good specifications and Features.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 12, 2022 3:06 PM IST

Are you a gaming lover and looking for a gaming smartphone but have budget in mind. first one we have is OnePlus Nord 2T 5G- Display is 6.43-inch, Processor-MediaTek Dimensity 1300, Front Camera-32MP, Rear Camera-50MP + 8MP + 2MP, RAM is 8GB, 12GB, Storage-128GB, 256GB and Battery Capacity-4500mAh. Second one is iQOO Neo 6 5G- Display- 6.62-inch, Processor-Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, Front Camera-16MP, Rear Camera- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP, RAM-8GB, Storage-128GB, Battery Capacity-4700mAh. Next one we have is OPPO K10 5G with Display- 6.59-inch, Processor-MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max, Front Camera-16MP, Rear Camera- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP, RAM- 8GB, 12GB, Storage- 128GB, 256GB, Battery Capacity- 5000mAh. Fourth one is also a Oppo series phone which is OPPO F21 Pro which has Display of 6.43-inch, Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, Front Camera- 32MP, Rear Camera- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP, RAM- 8GB, Storage- 128GB, Battery Capacity- 4500mAh. At the last we have Vivo V23 5G Display is 6.44-inch, Front Camera- 50MP + 8MP, Rear Camera- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP, RAM- 8GB, 12GB, Storage- 128GB, 256GB, Battery Capacity- 4200mAh. All of the above phones runs on OS Android 12.

 

