Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy in August 2021 under Rs 40,000! | BGR India

Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy in August 2021 under Rs 40,000!

If gaming performance is what you seek from your smartphone, why not take a look at some of the best options to do that for less than Rs 40,000?

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: August 6, 2021 5:55 PM IST

Nowadays gaming smartphones are in trend and many companies launch their own gaming smartphone. In such a situation, if you want to get a new smartphone, then you have a lot of options. In today’s video, we will tell you that you can get a gaming smartphone on a budget of Rs 40000. We have covered the gaming-centric smartphone from all major companies like Xiaomi, Oneplus, Poco, and more..

