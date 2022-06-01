comscore Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000 | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more 3.57

Features

Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more
Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000 .56

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more 1.11

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022 1.0

Features

#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022

Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

The list is sorted by how recently a model was added as well as by price with a maximum of Rs. 50,000 .

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 1, 2022 5:51 PM IST

Are you planning on buying a gaming laptop ? Then your best bet is to go with laptops that have a discrete GPU. Primarily because the ones with integrated GPUs will not be able to run graphically demanding titles with ease. This is why we think that Rs 50,000 can be the sweet spot for gaming. In this category you can get a good deal without blowing up the budget. With GPU prices still a bit more than their original MSRP, it is better to go with a budget laptop that can deliver you almost similar performance in addition to high portability as well.

Lets Look at the top 5 Gaming Laptops that you can get under Rs 50,000.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks