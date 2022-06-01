Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

The list is sorted by how recently a model was added as well as by price with a maximum of Rs. 50,000 .

Are you planning on buying a gaming laptop ? Then your best bet is to go with laptops that have a discrete GPU. Primarily because the ones with integrated GPUs will not be able to run graphically demanding titles with ease. This is why we think that Rs 50,000 can be the sweet spot for gaming. In this category you can get a good deal without blowing up the budget. With GPU prices still a bit more than their original MSRP, it is better to go with a budget laptop that can deliver you almost similar performance in addition to high portability as well.

Lets Look at the top 5 Gaming Laptops that you can get under Rs 50,000.