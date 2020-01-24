We are barely a month into 2020, and we already have an idea about know the list of upcoming smartphones that will launch in 2020. While Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S20 series on February 11, Xiaomi is said to unveil its Mi 10 series on the same day in China. Even Xiaomi has revealed its plans of launching a new Poco smartphone in February. From Apple iPhone SE 2 to the OnePlus 8 and more, here is a list of top 5 highly anticipated smartphones of 2020.

