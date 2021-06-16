Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map

Free Fire is a fast-paced game in which 50 players land on an island and the one who survives till the end is the winner. Here we are going to tell you about 5 great landing spots on the Bermuda Map of Free Fire.

Free Fire is a fast-paced game in which 50 players land on an island and the one who survives till the end is the winner. Many factors work in winning the game, out of which landing spots are also very important. Choosing the right location can take you to the end of this battle royale, increasing your chances of winning.

First of all your location should have good loot. The better weapons, helmets and vests you get, the better will be the success rate. You should choose the location according to your gameplay style. If you like aggressive games, then there is no point in landing in the side area and the center area is not suitable for those who play safe. Here we are going to tell you about 5 great landing spots on the Bermuda Map of Free Fire.