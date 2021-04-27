Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Here we will be taking a look at the best alternatives of the Realme 8 5G you can currently purchase in the Indian market.

Realme 8 5G was recently launched in India and it differs a lot compared to the vanilla 4G version in terms of specifications. Key features of the device includes a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, 5G connectivity and a 5000mAh battery. Starting at Rs 14,999 it is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone available in India, but if 5G is not at the top of your list in terms of features you want in your new device, you can surely grab other smartphones with better specifications. In this video, we will talk about 5 Alternatives to Realme 8 5G, so let’s get started.