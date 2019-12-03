comscore Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019 | BGR India

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Features

Let’s have a quick look at the top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in December 2019.

Smartphone makers across the globe are gearing up to launch a number of new devices in the market. These devices range from the much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G to Realme X50 5G, and more. Other devices in the list include the Huawei Nova 6, the much demanded Poco F2, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Almost all the devices are focusing on the new 5G connectivity while gradually pushing the envelope on design. We are not sure if any of these devices will make their way to the Indian market this month. In the meantime, let’s have a quick look at the upcoming devices.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 1:41 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Realme X2 Pro Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Nubia Red Magic 3S Review
4:34

Nubia Red Magic 3S Review

Realme 5S Review
3:25

Realme 5S Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review
3:42

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing
1:53

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Realme 5s First Impressions
2:17

Realme 5s First Impressions

Realme 5S Unboxing
2:08

Realme 5S Unboxing

Realme X2 Pro: First Impressions

Realme X2 Pro: First Impressions

Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019
1:18

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Top 5 features of Moto Razr
1:14

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India
1:26

How to access Disney+ in India