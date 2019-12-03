Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Smartphone makers across the globe are gearing up to launch a number of new devices in the market. These devices range from the much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G to Realme X50 5G, and more. Other devices in the list include the Huawei Nova 6, the much demanded Poco F2, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Almost all the devices are focusing on the new 5G connectivity while gradually pushing the envelope on design. We are not sure if any of these devices will make their way to the Indian market this month. In the meantime, let’s have a quick look at the upcoming devices.