Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Smartphones that fall under Rs 20,000 can perform well. These phones are good for binge-watch, playing high-graphic games, clicking lot of pictures and more. So, if you are looking for a new smartphone like that, then we can suggest a few options. Our list of top smartphones under Rs 20,000 include Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G and Vivo T1 5G among others. To find out more, watch our latest video!