Brands like samsung, OnePlus and more are catering a lot of attention when it comes to smartwatches under Rs 15,000.

These days while there has been a lot of spotlight on affordable smartwatches which are priced under Rs. 5,000 and Rs.10,000 – the segment of smartwatches priced around Rs. 15,000 has also seen some traction catering to people who don’t mind spending extra for smart features. Brands are making some good-looking as well as feature-rich smartwatches in this price segment. Brands like samsung, OnePlus and more are catering a lot of attention when it comes to smartwatches under Rs 15,000. Check out this video to find out our top 5 Best Smartwatches under Rs 15,000.