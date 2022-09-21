comscore Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15 000 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Videos

Watch Next

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial 1.52

Features

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More 3.5

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App 4.0

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App
BGR Talks: Navnit Nakra CEO OnePlus India 17.15

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Navnit Nakra CEO OnePlus India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Brands like samsung, OnePlus and more are catering a lot of attention when it comes to smartwatches under Rs 15,000.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 21, 2022 7:40 PM IST

These days while there has been a lot of spotlight on affordable smartwatches which are priced under Rs. 5,000 and Rs.10,000 – the segment of smartwatches priced around Rs. 15,000 has also seen some traction catering to people who don’t mind spending extra for smart features. Brands are making some good-looking as well as feature-rich smartwatches in this price segment. Brands like samsung, OnePlus and more are catering a lot of attention when it comes to smartwatches under Rs 15,000. Check out this video to find out our top 5 Best Smartwatches under Rs 15,000.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks