Father’s Day 2022 is here, and so we’ve compiled a list of all the most helpful, fun, and convenient tech gifts that are perfect for your father. In this video we have pulled most of the above recommendations in the video from our own reviews and buying guides and the rest come from collective decades of industry experience and brand knowledge.

1. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones These wireless headphones are sure to please your dad who wants to listen to his favorite Music that too uninterrupted. The Soft-fit leather makes these headphones comfortable, even when worn for hours at the office. They feature an incredible 30-hour battery life and quick-charging capabilities. Price: around 30,000 2. Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker this Bluetooth-enabled tracker is the perfect size for any wallet. When connected to the Tile app and inserted into a wallet, passport holder or something else, all dad has to do is open the app to find it. Tile Slim can be located from an Android or Apple device up to 250 feet/76 m away. Plus, it’s completely water-resistant and features a three-year battery. Price: 5,180 3. Sennheiser CX Plus These buds feel light in your ears while the ultra-slim can fit into the tightest jeans. Sennheiser has added a True Response transducer to complement the 7mm dynamic drivers for a well-defined sound stage. The ANC feature shuts out external sounds even in noisy environments like flights while the 24-hour battery life makes it perfect for business trips. Rs 12,990 4. Fitbit Charge 5 Charge 5 is a great workaround. It’s probably the most versatile activity tracker you can buy. We dig the premium aluminium build with a vibrant 1.04-inch OLED. Aside from in-built GPS, it’s the wellness features that set it apart. There’s an EDA sensor (for stress levels), a temperature sensor that measures skin temperature variation and ECG monitoring. Rs 14,999 5. Sa Re Ga Ma Caravan Portable Music Player with 5000 preloaded song is the perfect gift for your dad to gift him and let him take a round back in the old songs. This musical gift will cost only for rs 5,990.