Today at BGR, we will be sharing the top 5 unique and useful apps that you should try out.

Top 5 Unique Android Apps that you should try out this month!

Google Play Store is home to over 2.5 million applications. In there, there are some apps that are interesting but goes under the radar or aren’t as popular as they should be. Today at BGR, we will be sharing the top 5 unique and useful apps that you should try out.