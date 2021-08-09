comscore Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games! | BGR India

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!

From Battlefield, Valorant, Apex Legends, to Rocket League Sideswipe, the best mobile games to look forward to are here.

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: August 9, 2021 5:08 PM IST

Mobile gaming is getting more and more popular day by day. On one hand, smartphone manufacturers are creating gaming smartphones whereas on the other hand there’s a bunch of games to be launched this year.

From Riot to Respawn Entertainment, there will be games that will blow your mind like Valorant Mobile, Battlefield Mobile, Apex Legend Mobile, and more.

In this video, we take a look at the Top 5 Upcoming mobile games!

