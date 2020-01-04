Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

New Year 2020 is here and manufacturers are all geared up to launch their smartphones. A handful of smartphones are expected to launch in China, Vietnam, and in India this month. From the likes of Vivo S1 Pro with quad cameras, to Honor 9X with a pop-up selfie snapper, and Realme X50 5G, some interesting smartphones are set to launch soon. Oppo is also set to introduce the Oppo F15 with premium design, whereas Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with a 108-megapixel camera is also likely to launch soon. Here is a look at top smartphones to launch in January 2020, and their expected specifications, features. You can read more here.

