Top Five Best budget touring bikes in India for adventure, To know more watch this video

Bike touring generates a significant amount of commerce, including not only the sale of bikes but also substantial amounts of equipment

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: May 30, 2022 3:36 PM IST

It is possible to use a touring bike designed for long-distance travel and luggage carrying capacity. Along the way, it may be necessary to camp or attend bikes rallies. Bike touring generates significant amount of commerce, including not only the sale of bikes but also substantial   amounts of equipment.

Hero XPulse is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh, thw bike is currently the most affordable touring bike in India. Bajaj pulsar 250 twin- Bajaj recently launched the new pulsar 250 bike in the market with a starting price of Rs 1.39. Bajaj Dominar is also another good option for touring in India.
Yezdi adventure- starting price of this bike is Rs 2.09 lakh, the Yezdi adventure is not only the most affordable bike in the segment, but it is one of the most comfortable bike too.

