Here are the smartphones that people are most looking forward in July 2022, From Nothing's first smartphone to Asus ROG's most recent gaming powerhouse.

There are more rumours than ever about new impending smartphones before July, When several phones from various companies are anticipated to arrive. Here are the smartphones that people are most looking forward in July 2022, From Nothing’s first smartphone to Asus ROG’s most recent gaming powerhouse. Please take note that the majority of the phones listed below have not yet had their release dates formally verified. These are now only anticipated to ship in July, According to rumors. There are five upcoming Smartphones in the list first we have, Nothing phone 1 is most awaited Smartphone from resource is scheduled to launch in July 12, Come with a Snapdragon instead of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon, 7 Gen 1 processor. Will have support for wireless charging tech and feature a punch-hole display design. It comes with a starting price of around Rs 41,519 in India. Next up we have OnePlus Nord 2T , It is a mid range device expected to be announced on July 1 and comes with The Nord 2T will have a 6.53-inch screen that operates at full HD+ resolution. The device will come with an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90hz and is protected by corning gorilla glass. The Nord 2T cost around Rs 28,999 in India. It has support for 80w fast charging, Which is currently only available with OnePlus 10r. There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor. Real me GT Neo 3T expected to unveil the flagship device in July. It is anticipated to feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate. Launch in India has not yet been officially announced or confirmed. Rumours indicate that it would be made available in India soon. Next we have Oppo Reno 8 series with up to three devices is also expected to unveiled in Jul, It consist three smartphones- Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+. All the three smartphones have AMOLED screens and 50MP main cameras. The Pro versions of the smartphones offer some advanced camera features. Asus ROG phone 6, Is a flagship gaming phone expected to be launched in July. It consist 6.78-inch AMOLED display with quick 165Hz screen refresh. IT will have up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 5850mAh battery. Qualcomm’s newest flagship SoC, The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Will power the gadget. Asus will provide its newest snap-on fan, The AeroActive Cooler 6.