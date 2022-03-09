comscore | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Videos

Watch Next

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch 1.38

News

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here 1.58

News

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here
5 Best google chrome extension everyone should have; Watch video 2.26

Features

5 Best google chrome extension everyone should have; Watch video
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note 1.18

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Apart from the official website of CBSE, the results will also be available on  be available on DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in. In case you do not know hoe to check your results on DigiLocker app, then we have a video for you where we will give you a step by step explanation on how you can check your results on DigiLocker app and website.

Toshi Tiwari   |    Updated: March 9, 2022 3:01 PM IST

 

How to check CBSE results on DigiLocker: Students who were wondering about when CBSE will announce the results for class 10th and 12th term 1 results, then we have a good news for you. Central Board Of Secondary Education is all set to declare the results any time now. However, there’s no confirmation for the date of the results. Apart from the official website of CBSE, the results will also be available on  be available on DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in. In case you do not know hoe to check your results on DigiLocker app, then we have a video for you where we will give you a step by step explanation on how you can check your results on DigiLocker app and website. Watch tutorial video.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored