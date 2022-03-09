Apart from the official website of CBSE, the results will also be available on be available on DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in. In case you do not know hoe to check your results on DigiLocker app, then we have a video for you where we will give you a step by step explanation on how you can check your results on DigiLocker app and website.
How to check CBSE results on DigiLocker: Students who were wondering about when CBSE will announce the results for class 10th and 12th term 1 results, then we have a good news for you. Central Board Of Secondary Education is all set to declare the results any time now. However, there’s no confirmation for the date of the results. Apart from the official website of CBSE, the results will also be available on be available on DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in. In case you do not know hoe to check your results on DigiLocker app, then we have a video for you where we will give you a step by step explanation on how you can check your results on DigiLocker app and website. Watch tutorial video.