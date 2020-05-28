Check out the second part of our series to understand the basics of the Exposure Triangle and how to tweak it to your advantage to take creative pictures.

In our first video, you learned more about the basics of photography and how you can get started with the same. In the second episode of our series, we will learn a bit more about advanced photography and how to take great pictures using the manual mode on your camera. The Exposure triangle is an important aspect of photography and learning how to control them can be one of your biggest tools in the world of photography. Tweaking the shutter speed, aperture, and ISO levels can both help you get a great picture and use them to your advantage to get creative results.

Host name: Pankaj Nath

Instagram id: https://www.instagram.com/outtoroam/

Guest name: Ashish Bharti

Blog Url: http://snapoholic.com/