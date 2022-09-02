Apple is reportedly bringing bigger iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen.

Upcoming smartphones in September 2022

iPhone 14 Series

All the apple lovers are desperately waiting for the Apples Far Out Event 2022 which is happening this month where will see the launching of iPhone 14 series happening. Apple is reportedly bringing bigger iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen. The other three will be— iPhone 14(6.1–inch), 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

The iPhone Pro models are said to come with an upgraded camera along with a new pill display panel with a reduced notch design. Also, they will come with an enhanced OLED-based screen with support for the Always-on-display feature, and also the device will support 45W charging speed.

OnePlus 10 Ultra

It is rumoured that OnePlus would introduce its Ultra flagship phone this month. It will probably go by the name of the OnePlus 10 Ultra and cabn be called as an enhanced model of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Little is known about the phone other than the fact that it will be built on the same design as the current OnePlus 10 Pro, be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and include an enhanced camera system on the back with a periscope lens and the Hasselblad branding.

3. Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi is anticipated to launch the Xiaomi 12T Pro in global regions, continuing its 12-series. The Redmi K50 Ultra, which recently made its China debut, is in fact the Redmi 12T Pro under a different label. The 12T Pro will flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

ASUS ROG Phone 6D Series

After launching Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered ROG 6 and 6 Pro, Asus is planning to bring a new line ROG 6D series on September 19. They will be offered in two variants– ROG 6D and ROG 6D Ultimate. However, they come with different chipsets. As per the latest teaser, Asus ROG 6D Ultimate will come with a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. . But, they will be marketed as gaming-centric premium phones. iQOO Z6 Lite

The Z6 Lite, the next smartphone in iQOO‘s portfolio right below the Z6, will also launch in September. The phone will sport a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It will be available in a variety of memory configurations with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Z6 Lite’s optics will include a 50MP dual rear camera array and an 8MP front camera.