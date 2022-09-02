Apple is reportedly bringing bigger iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen.
Upcoming smartphones in September 2022
iPhone 14 Series
All the apple lovers are desperately waiting for the Apples Far Out Event 2022 which is happening this month where will see the launching of iPhone 14 series happening. Apple is reportedly bringing bigger iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen. The other three will be— iPhone 14(6.1–inch), 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).
The iPhone Pro models are said to come with an upgraded camera along with a new pill display panel with a reduced notch design. Also, they will come with an enhanced OLED-based screen with support for the Always-on-display feature, and also the device will support 45W charging speed.
Xiaomi is anticipated to launch the Xiaomi 12T Pro in global regions, continuing its 12-series. The Redmi K50 Ultra, which recently made its China debut, is in fact the Redmi 12T Pro under a different label. The 12T Pro will flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The Z6 Lite, the next smartphone in iQOO‘s portfolio right below the Z6, will also launch in September. The phone will sport a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It will be available in a variety of memory configurations with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Z6 Lite’s optics will include a 50MP dual rear camera array and an 8MP front camera.