comscore Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India 18.23

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers 3.10

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better 1.41

Features

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details 2.8

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

After having a bucketful of launches in April 2022, we have officially entered May. This month, we are expected to see phone launches from brands like Google, Motorola, Vivo, OnePlus, and others.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 5, 2022 7:45 PM IST

After having a bucketful of launches in April 2022, we have officially entered May. This month, we are expected to see phone launches from brands like Google, Motorola, Vivo, OnePlus, and others. Apart from the regular phones, we’ll also see the launch of flagship phones like the Vivo X80 and Google Pixel 6A. So without further ado let’s take a look at all the upcoming smartphones in May 2022.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List 3.40
Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video 3.40
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List 4.4
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING 10.40
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices 19.49
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here 2.17
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here
Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch 2.49
Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch 2.04
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video 2.12
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch 4.23
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know 1.56
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price 2.25
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video 1.48
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details 1.32
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch 1.38
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch 2.36
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks