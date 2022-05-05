Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

After having a bucketful of launches in April 2022, we have officially entered May. This month, we are expected to see phone launches from brands like Google, Motorola, Vivo, OnePlus, and others.

After having a bucketful of launches in April 2022, we have officially entered May. This month, we are expected to see phone launches from brands like Google, Motorola, Vivo, OnePlus, and others. Apart from the regular phones, we’ll also see the launch of flagship phones like the Vivo X80 and Google Pixel 6A. So without further ado let’s take a look at all the upcoming smartphones in May 2022.