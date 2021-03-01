VR gaming is picking up in India and Microgravity is offering its customers a free roam VR gaming experience with Zero Latency.

Virtual reality gaming is picking up in India and is slowly making inroads into multiple cities across the country. Delhi-NCR is the latest to receive an all-VR gaming arena in the form of Microgravity which is a location-based entertainment company. To offer an out-of-this-world gaming experience to its customers, Microgravity has partnered with an Australian gaming company called Zero Latency that offers a free roam VR gaming experience. Apart from VR, Microgravity also offers a high-end virtual golf experience at its facility. We had the chance of experiencing the future of VR gaming and it’s something that every gamer should try. Check out the video for more details.