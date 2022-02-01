comscore iPhone_3GS | BGR India

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Today in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that e-passports will be rolled out from this year onwards for the convenience of all the citizens.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: February 2, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Digitization has given rise to electronic versions of almost all of your KYC documents. Passport does not fall behind in this race as well. Today in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that e-passports will be rolled out from this year onwards for the convenience of all the citizens. In her 2022-23 Budget speech on Tuesday, the finance minister added that these passports will be embedded with electronic chips and futuristic technology. So What exactly is an e-Passport? Lets Know in this video.

