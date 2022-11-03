comscore WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out New Update Alert

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

WhatsApp will automatically create a new sticker pack after configuring an avatar so you can share stickers with your friends and family.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 3, 2022 5:49 PM IST

WhatsApp as usual to keep its users experience integrated with the app and it more interesting to use keeps working on its features and updates on regular basis this time also WhatsApp is back with its latest update for users who’ve been waiting to see their avatars on the app. Users now will have a new way to express themselves with the application’s latest feature to help them personalise their virtual identity using the app’s settings. Once users set up their avatars, they can start sending them as stickers after opening the avatar page on the chat keyboard, according to WABetaInfo. “WhatsApp will automatically create a new sticker pack after configuring an avatar so you can share stickers with your friends and family. In addition, you can also choose an avatar to use as your profile photo on WhatsApp,” WABetaInfo reported.

