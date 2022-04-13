WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

As per reports, users will now be to see the estimated time of arrival while sharing files through the app. The feature is currently available for only beta users.

WhatsApp New Update: Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps working on it’s features and updates to enhance messaging experience of it’s users. The app has once again added a new update to itself. WhatsApp has brought a new feature that will improve your document sharing experience. As per reports, users will now be to see the estimated time of arrival while sharing files through the app. The feature is currently available for only beta users. To know everything in detail, do checkout our latest video.