WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

WhatsApp is regularly working on developing new features and updates to make its users experience more better now also WhatsApp is planning to improve your chatting option by bringing an Edit option soon, as reported in the media. According to WABetaInfo “After announcing that some major features are under development such as group polls and WhatsApp Premium, WhatsApp is finally working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop. The new upcoming WhatsApp Edit button will let users edit text messages, although there will not be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, reported WABetaInfo

“Since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news,” WABetaInfo said, So this means that Users will be able to edit their messages in addition to copying and forwarding them. Even after you’ve sent your message, you can use the edit button to repair any types or spelling errors. It is not possible to delete or amend a message once it has been sent.There will most likely be no edit history to compare prior versions of modified messages.