comscore WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more. | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Videos

Watch Next

Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000 3.56

Features

Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000
Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more 3.57

Features

Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more
Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000 .56

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more 1.11

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

. According to WABetaInfo "After announcing that some major features are under development such as group polls and WhatsApp Premium, WhatsApp is finally working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 1, 2022 6:45 PM IST

WhatsApp is regularly working on developing new features and updates to make its users experience more better now also WhatsApp is planning to improve your chatting option by bringing an Edit option soon, as reported in the media. According to WABetaInfo “After announcing that some major features are under development such as group polls and WhatsApp Premium, WhatsApp is finally working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop. The new upcoming WhatsApp Edit button will let users edit text messages, although there will not be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, reported WABetaInfo
“Since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news,” WABetaInfo said, So this means that Users will be able to edit their messages in addition to copying and forwarding them. Even after you’ve sent your message, you can use the edit button to repair any types or spelling errors. It is not possible to delete or amend a message once it has been sent.There will most likely be no edit history to compare prior versions of modified messages.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022 1.0
#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022
Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference? 1.34
Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone 1.16
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks 2.26
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks
How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchat, Watch this short tutorial here .54
How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchat, Watch this short tutorial here
BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India 18.09
BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series 2.48
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video 3.54
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone 3.27
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn 1.19
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn
These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more 1.51
These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more
Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video 1.42
Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India 18.23
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers 3.10
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better 1.41
How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details 2.8
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks