WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Check Out the Step By Step Guide

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 30, 2022 12:01 PM IST

WhatsApp will now let it users message not just their friends and contacts but also themselves too. Until now, there was no official way to do it, but now the messaging platform has introduced a new feature called “message yourself”. As the name suggests, the message yourself feature lets users have a one on one chat with themselves. The feature is really useful for users who wish to send notes to themselves, plan reminders, and updates. With the new “message yourself” WhatsApp feature, users will be able to keep track of their to-dos, send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists, and so on. The feature will roll out for both Android and iOS users in a phased manner, in the coming months. So, if you haven’t got the feature yet, it should reach you in a phased manner. If WhatsApp auto-update isn’t enabled for you, head to your app store and update the app first.

