comscore WhatsApp Tips and Tricks Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Talks: Navnit Nakra CEO OnePlus India 17.15

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Navnit Nakra CEO OnePlus India
From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022 1.37

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video 0.47

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions 2.31

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App

And to keep the user engaged with the app WhatsApp does provide a lot of features and updates to make the users experience better and convenient with each passing day.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 1, 2022 6:16 PM IST

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging app which is used by billions of people globally. Our morning starts with opening WhatsApp and ends while using it so it does have become an integral part of our lives. And to keep the user engaged with the app the platform does provide a lot of features and updates to make the users experience better and convenient with each passing day. Check out the video to know some of the very cool tips and tricks.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks