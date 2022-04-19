WhatsApp New Feature Update 2022: WhatsApp is coming up with another new feature and it is one of the best feature that WhatsApp is working on and people will wait desperately for it to be live soon.

WhatsApp New Feature Update 2022: WhatsApp is coming up with another new feature and it is one of the best feature that WhatsApp is working on and people will wait desperately for it to be live soon. WhatsApp is reportedly adding the option to hide your ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts. WhatsApp has added an option that will allow its users to limit specific individuals from seeing their ‘Last Scene’ status, according to WABetaInfo. Isnt that some thing which all of us wanted to have because there are certain people from we which we want to hide our last seen status. Watch this video to know the details.