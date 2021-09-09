WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

WhatsApp will stop working for certain Android, IOS and KaiOS smartphones from 1st of November 2021. Watch this video to get detailed information on the same.

WhatsApp update : Reportedly, the Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp will stop working for certain Android, IOS and KaiOS smartphones from 1st of November 2021. There would be a total of 43 phones that will be affected and won’t be supported by WhatsApp anymore. Some of them include Samsung, Sony, Huawei, ZTE , iPhone 6S, iPhone SE etc. Watch this video to get a detailed information on the same.