How to check WhatsApp Status secretly: With the option to share it with all of your contacts or just a few, The WhatsApp status feature also provides you enough control. Everyone who has viewed your status is listed on WhatsApp.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 24, 2022 6:29 PM IST

WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: Many people exchange photographs and videos with friends and family using WhatsApp’s status feature. With the option to share it with all of your contacts or just a few, The status feature also provides you enough control. Everyone who has viewed your status is listed on WhatsApp. But what do you do if you want to check on someone else’s status covertly. There aren’t many possibilities, So there are few steps to follow after that you will able to monitor WhatsApp status secretly.

Steps are following:-
Step 1- Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.
Step 2- Go to Settings , Tap on Account and then tap on Privacy option.
Step 3- Next, Scroll to the bottom and then turn off Read Receipts.
Step 4-Now, You can go ahead and view any WhatsApp status at all, without being seen.

