Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Xiaomi Mi brand is having a moment of reckoning in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched three new products under the Mi brand. The Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are the latest devices from the company. All the devices are a bet to enter and dominate a new product market. With Mi 10 5G, Xiaomi has its sights set on the flagship smartphone market. With the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, the company wants to take on Realme Buds Air. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K, on the other hand, is a statement that it can make more affordable and feature-packed streaming device. So, how do these devices stack up in the Indian market. We analyze in this video.