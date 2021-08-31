comscore Xiaomi’s MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here’s All You Need To Know ! | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look ! 2.13

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review 1.33

Features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review
Top 5 Made in India Smartphones that you can buy this Independence Day! 3.01

Features

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones that you can buy this Independence Day!
How to Schedule Emails in Gmail 1.51

Features

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

Xiaomi just announced the launch of MI Band 6 in India. Check out this video to know what more exciting features does this new launch includes.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: August 31, 2021 6:42 PM IST

Xiaomi’s MI Band 6 Launched in India : Xiaomi just announced the launch of MI Band 6 in India on Xiaomi’s Smarter Living Event 2022. Prior to this, MI Band 5 was launched in India last year. Priced at Rs 3,499, the product comes with features like a brighter display, health monitoring features and SpO2 measurement. Check out this video to know what more exciting features does this new launch includes.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored