The Redmi Note 8 from Xiaomi brings 48-megapixel quad-camera setup at an affordable price point. The setup includes a primary 48-megapixel sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a dedicated 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. We installed the GCam mod on the Redmi Note 8 and compared the photo quality with stock camera. Here’s how they fare.