Aiwa The premium Japanese consumer electronics brand, Has launched its TV series, MAGNIFIQ. The television series offers Leading features that give Magnificent Vision, Magnificent Sound, and a Magnificent Experience. With this latest addition, Aiwa is strengthening its commitment and global vision of providing ‘More for Less’ to its consumers by giving exceptional quality products at a competitive price. Powered by Android 11 & AI Core 4 Processor, the series caters to a discerning audience that looks for new range-topping products. The range extends from the fully loaded 32 series to 43 (FHD & UHD), 50 (4K UHD), 55” (4K UHD) & 65” (4K UHD) and is priced from Rs.29,990 to Rs 139,990. Also, the 55” and 65” models of the range come with a built-in soundbar for enhanced audio which gives users the best-in-class experience. The soundbar has been designed with Aiwa Authentic Signature Sound technology to give users the most optimal audio preference. The Televisions Sound Output is among the highest for products in the same segment. The high performance Magnifiq range of premium televisions is powered by Android 11 with built-in Google Assistant. With the certified Android TVs, the user’s favorite content is always front and center for quick and easy access. With the company’s proprietary CRYSTA Tech Vision in this Magnifiq series, Aiwa is introducing a new standard in picture quality with Vertical Array Display, AI Quad-Core Processor, 1.07 Billion Colours and 350 nits* of brightness. When the life-like picture quality is paired with Aiwa’s Amphitheater View technology, it delivers a truly spectacular audio-visual experience. Aiwa TVs also come with the protective film with BLACK REFLECT technology, Which is designed especially to protect users from potentially harmful radiation. The anti-glare tech used, reduces reflections on the screen and helps to ease eye fatigue.