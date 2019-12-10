Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing Setup

The iPhone 11 Pro builds on the already perfect iPhone XS. It comes with improvements in design, display and more. One of the biggest improvements come in the form of a triple camera setup at the back. This includes three 12-megapixel sensors, out of which one is a wide-angle, the other is a telephoto and the third is an ultra-wide-angle lens. The new iPhone 11 Pro also comes with fast charging capabilities, along with a fast charger in the box. We unboxed the smartphone to give you a closer look at the smartphone.

You can read our iPhone 11 Pro review here.