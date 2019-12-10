comscore Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing Setup | BGR India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing Setup

We unboxed the Apple iPhone 11 Pro to show you the in-box contents and offer a closer look at the smartphone.

The iPhone 11 Pro builds on the already perfect iPhone XS. It comes with improvements in design, display and more. One of the biggest improvements come in the form of a triple camera setup at the back. This includes three 12-megapixel sensors, out of which one is a wide-angle, the other is a telephoto and the third is an ultra-wide-angle lens. The new iPhone 11 Pro also comes with fast charging capabilities, along with a fast charger in the box. We unboxed the smartphone to give you a closer look at the smartphone.

You can read our iPhone 11 Pro review here.

