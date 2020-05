Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series by game developer Ubisoft. The game picks things off almost one year after the previous game Assassin’s Creed Origins. This time the game visits Ancient Greece to take the story forward. We got the chance to play the game before its launch at the hands-on event in Mumbai by Ubisoft. Here are the first 10 minutes of the game after you install the game.